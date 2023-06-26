Priyanka Chopra’s Family Vacation Photos Go Viral — Malti Marie Steals Show

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently took a short break from her busy schedule and spent some quality time with her family. She went on vacations with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, in-laws, and also her close friends. The actress also went to the UK for a quick holiday from where she had earlier shared pictures on Instagram. Days after her vacation, now, a few fresh pictures have emerged, showing Priyanka having an amazing time during her holiday.

Sudeep Dutt, the husband of Priyanka Chopra's close friend Tamanna, shared a video montage on Sunday, showing glimpses of their “summer” vacation in the UK. The video includes a compilation of pictures where the actress can be seen posing with her husband and daughter.

The post was captioned, “Summer of 2023.”

Watch:

One of the photos shows Priyanka holding her daughter, Malti, in one arm, while cradling her friend’s son with the other, and reading them a book. In another photograph, Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying their trip, with the actress wrapping her arms around her husband.

A few other photos also showed Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her best friend as the two enjoyed their vacation with the rest of the family.

As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comment section to shower love.

A user wrote, "Looks like a fun summer. Nice pics!"

Another one said, "Summertime Funtime."

"So adorable, love it," a third user commented.

Many, including the actress herself, also liked the video.

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra had shared a couple of photos on Instagram with a sweet and short caption that read, "Magic #family." In the pictures, she was seen travelling with her family.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has been quite busy of late. After two back-to-back releases — Love Again and Prime Video's Citadel — Priyanka next got busy with the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood project, Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Coming back to Bollywood, the actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.