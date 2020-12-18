Is singer Neha Kakkar pregnant? Viral pic with hubby Rohanpreet Singh sends internet into a tizzy!

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

With almost two months into the wedding, a viral picture of Neha flaunting her baby bump with hubby Rohanpreet Singh has cracked up the internet. In fact, both Neha and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet shared the picture on their Instagram handles, confusing the netizens with a pleasant surprise.

Well, from the looks of it, speculation is rife that it can be a promotional post for a new song or music video. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have used a common hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar, dropping hints to the name of their next release.

Although the duo has not really spoken about the project and is yet to confirm the pregnancy rumour.

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha Kakkar and cute-looking hubby Rohanpreet have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony donning different looks.

Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media.