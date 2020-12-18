हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Is singer Neha Kakkar pregnant? Viral pic with hubby Rohanpreet Singh sends internet into a tizzy!

With almost two months into the wedding, a viral picture of Neha flaunting her baby bump with hubby Rohanpreet Singh has cracked up the internet. 

Is singer Neha Kakkar pregnant? Viral pic with hubby Rohanpreet Singh sends internet into a tizzy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

With almost two months into the wedding, a viral picture of Neha flaunting her baby bump with hubby Rohanpreet Singh has cracked up the internet. In fact, both Neha and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet shared the picture on their Instagram handles, confusing the netizens with a pleasant surprise. 

Well, from the looks of it, speculation is rife that it can be a promotional post for a new song or music video. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have used a common hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar, dropping hints to the name of their next release. 

Although the duo has not really spoken about the project and is yet to confirm the pregnancy rumour. 

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha Kakkar and cute-looking hubby Rohanpreet have been sharing pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony donning different looks.

Fans of the couple are extremely happy and have showered them with wishes on social media. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet Singhneha kakkar pregnantviral pic
Next
Story

In this major throwback pic from 1995, can you spot Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala?
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day