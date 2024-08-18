Ishaan Khatter’s ‘The Royals’ First Look Sparks Fan Frenzy

New Delhi: The makers have just revealed the cast of Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming show, 'The Royals', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Following the release of Ishaan's first look, fans are now eagerly anticipating the show's debut. This modern-day Indian rom-com The Royals also stars Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

The reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments flooding in praising Ishaan's look and the anticipation for his performance. “Leeeeegggggggooo @ishaankhatter,” one enthusiastic fan exclaimed, capturing the excitement that’s building around the actor’s new project.

Comparisons to characters are also being made, with one fan noting, “Ishaan gives Anthony Bridgerton energy,” suggesting that his portrayal in The Royals may bring a similar charm to the screen.

Others have expressed how they “Can’t wait to see Ishaan’s work,” while some fans have emphasized just how much they believe in his talent, saying, “Ishaan is so underrated. He is amazing.” Another fan commented “@ishaankhatter tussi chha gaye...10 on 10,” showing the appreciation for his skills.

One fan said, “@ishaankhatter as per trailer, must watch lag raha hai. Will love to watch @lisamishramusic,” hinting at the show’s potential to become a must-watch.

The Royals is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release, and fans can hardly wait to see what he brings to this new role.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode romantic comedy series promises to offer a captivating glimpse into the glamour and romance of royal life.