topStoriesenglish2633398
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR

Italy Vibes: Kareena Kapoor, Son Taimur Enjoy A Beach Day With Some Volleyball

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena dropped pictures featuring Taimur and a view of Italy. In the frame, Taimur can be seen shirtless and facing his back towards the camera while he is busy focusing on the volleyball match in a stadium.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Italy Vibes: Kareena Kapoor, Son Taimur Enjoy A Beach Day With Some Volleyball

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying every bit of her vacation in Italy. Not leaving any place or activity to explore. The actor shared a glimpse of her Sunday date with her son Taimur watching beach volleyball.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena dropped pictures featuring Taimur and a view of Italy. In the frame, Taimur can be seen shirtless and facing his back towards the camera while he is busy focusing on the volleyball match in a stadium.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Beach volleyball." She also added that the match was between US and added, "What a match." The players were seen on the field and she captioned the post, "Vibe."

On Friday, Kareena took to Insta and shared a new picture with Saif on her stories.

In the picture, the duo could be seen posing in casual outfits. Saif donned a bright red shirt paired with brown shorts and white shoes, while Kareena opted for a black and white stripped long one-piece dress paired with yellow shoes.

Recently, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories. In the picture, Kareena can be seen trying her swimming skills. And also she posed for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini. She captioned the post, "Summer times."

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded