Italy Vibes: Kareena Kapoor, Son Taimur Enjoy A Beach Day With Some Volleyball

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying every bit of her vacation in Italy. Not leaving any place or activity to explore. The actor shared a glimpse of her Sunday date with her son Taimur watching beach volleyball.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena dropped pictures featuring Taimur and a view of Italy. In the frame, Taimur can be seen shirtless and facing his back towards the camera while he is busy focusing on the volleyball match in a stadium.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Beach volleyball." She also added that the match was between US and added, "What a match." The players were seen on the field and she captioned the post, "Vibe."

On Friday, Kareena took to Insta and shared a new picture with Saif on her stories.

In the picture, the duo could be seen posing in casual outfits. Saif donned a bright red shirt paired with brown shorts and white shoes, while Kareena opted for a black and white stripped long one-piece dress paired with yellow shoes.

Recently, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories. In the picture, Kareena can be seen trying her swimming skills. And also she posed for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini. She captioned the post, "Summer times."

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.