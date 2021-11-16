हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Setu

Jacqueline Fernandez jets off with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu shoot, shares on-flight fun videos - Watch

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack in the pipeline. 

Jacqueline Fernandez jets off with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu shoot, shares on-flight fun videos - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez headed for her new schedule of upcoming film Ram Setu with co-star Akshay Kumar. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her fun moments with Khiladi Kumar on board a flight. 

Akshay and Jacqueline shared videos on Instagram where the two can be seen having fun banter while travelling for their shoot for Ram Setu. Jacqueline asks Akki, "What shoot are we going for?" A fan page of the star also shared this online.

Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

On the work front, Jacqueline has Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack in the pipeline. 

The actress also has a few unannounced projects and with this post she has got the fans all excited and eagerly waiting for the announcements of the same.

 

Tags:
Ram SetuAkshay KumarJacqueline FernandezNushrratt Bharucchaakshay kumar video
