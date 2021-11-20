Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in sexy white corset, sporty cycling shorts - In Pics

New Delhi: Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a series of pictures where she could be seen posing effortlessly in a white strapless corset and cycling shorts.

Her look was an amalgamation of what can be termed as sporty and sensuous.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin. With her luscious locks open, the actor showcased her toned curves on Instagram.

Not to miss is her uber-cool pair of footwear----- stilettos and roller skates, that her stylist matched her outfit with.

Jacqueline accessorised her look with a silver chain bracelet and a choker of the same material.

The alluring post garnered more than one million likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'.

She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.

She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

