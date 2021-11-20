हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in sexy white corset, sporty cycling shorts - In Pics

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped sultry pictures of her photoshoot in white on Instagram, leaving fans stunned. 

Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in sexy white corset, sporty cycling shorts - In Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Setting the temperatures soaring on social media, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a series of pictures where she could be seen posing effortlessly in a white strapless corset and cycling shorts.

Her look was an amalgamation of what can be termed as sporty and sensuous.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin. With her luscious locks open, the actor showcased her toned curves on Instagram.

 

Not to miss is her uber-cool pair of footwear----- stilettos and roller skates, that her stylist matched her outfit with.

Jacqueline accessorised her look with a silver chain bracelet and a choker of the same material.

The alluring post garnered more than one million likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'.

She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.

She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez picsJacqueline Fernandez photos
Next
Story

Nusrat Jahan shares pic with Yash Dasgupta, teases upcoming Bengali film!

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to have room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor