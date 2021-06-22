Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious dance video twerking with her gang goes viral, Arjun Kapoor reacts - Watch!

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and her latest goofy dance video with her gang of friends is sure to lift up your spirit.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress took to her Instagram on Monday (June 21) and posted an Instagram reel in which she can be seen dancing like no one is watching with her friends on Sean Paul’s Temperature.

In the video, the actress can be seen doing namaste while dancing, holding shoes in her hands and grooving, twerking and giving a piggyback ride to one of her group members.

Janhvi is dressed in a gorgeous short black backless dress while doing all the quirky dance moves.

Check out the hilarious video for yourself:

The actress captioned her post as, “Aksa gang is back miss u @mahnaz_kotwal”. The 24 years old fans and friends flooded her comment section with their reactions to the video.

Janhvi’s half brother Arjun Kapoor commented, “Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss.” Fashion designer Masaba Gupta who is also familiar with the actress’s friends commented, “I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @amaker7”.

This is not the first time that the actress has shared a fun video dancing with her bunch of friends on Instagram. She had earlier posted a video of herself and her friends dancing on Cardi B’s Up while vacationing in the Maldives.

Check it out:

On the work front, Janhvi has Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht and Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry in her kitty.