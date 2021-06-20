Father's Day Special: Janhvi Kapoor recreates Drake's Hotline Bling with dad Boney Kapoor - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping us entertained all throughout the pandemic with her stunning social media posts whether that may be dance videos or pictures from her photoshoots.

On the occasion of Father's Day, the star kid took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with a hilarious twist in the end for her father Boney Kapoor. In the post, she wrote, "The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter, Happy Father’s Day".

In the first pic, we see the happy trio - Janhvi, Khushi and their dad Boney Kapoor posing for the camera. Along with photos with her dad, she also shared an unseen picture of her father from his youth. But what took the cake was the hilarious deep fake video of Boney Kapoor in Drake's 'Hotline Bling'.

Check out her post:

Father's Day is dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced your life like a father. This day honours and respects such figures. It is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June and so this year it was celebrated on June 20.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy 'Roohi'. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film received a warm reception from one and sundry. Also, her peppy dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' became an instant hit with the masses.