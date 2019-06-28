close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi chill in the mountains with their girl gang - Pics here

Janhvi Kapoor gave a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram and the pictures prove that she is having a great time with Khushi and the gang. She is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'RoohiAfza'.

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi chill in the mountains with their girl gang - Pics here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'RoohiAfza', took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with sister Khushi and their friends on the hills.

Janhvi gave a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram and the pictures prove that she is having a great time with Khushi and the gang.

In one set of the pictures, the Kapoor sisters pose happily for a selfie while in another, they can be seen sitting beside a flowing river on stony terrain. Janhvi also got herself clicked while sitting on a tree. 

Inside Janhvi and Khushi's vacation:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi and Khushi are having so much fun!

They are children of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Janhvi debuted in the film industry with 2018's 'Dhadak', opposite Ishaan Khatter. 

Janhvi is currently busy with the aforementioned 'RoohiAfza', in which she will star opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also been roped in to play the lead with Karthik Aaryan in the second installment of the 2008 comedy drama 'Dostana 2', which originally starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan. 

'Dostana 2' was announced by filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday. "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D'Cunha," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is also working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India`s first ever woman IAF officer. She has also signed-up for Karan's multi-starrer 'Takht' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor. 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoorjanhvi khushi pics
Next
Story

Pics from Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's New York vacation

Must Watch

PT5M28S

G20 Summit: PM Modi says, ''Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas''