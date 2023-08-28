Jessica Simpson Slams Public Scrutiny About Her Weight, Says “I Think It Just Doesn’t Need To Be A Conversation"

Los Angeles: Singer Jessica Simpson has called out people who body shame her. In conversation with Access Hollywood, Jessica opened up about how is she tired of the public conversation surrounding her weight, Page Six reported. “I think it just doesn’t need to be a conversation,” she said. The “Take My Breath Away” singer, 43, empathized with other women who face scrutiny for their weight because she has “been every size.”

Jessica, who shares daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 10, with husband Eric Johnson, said that the ongoing scrutiny of her body has been “very confusing” for her children, who “don’t understand” why the public eye has been so harsh about their mom’s appearance. “I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,'” she explained. “It’s not about … You don’t dress for anybody else. You don’t try to look like anybody else.”

Jessica is one of many stars to face accusations that she has used the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to shed pounds. However, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star shut down those claims earlier this month.

