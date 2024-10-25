Kajol Reacts To Her Rude Behaviour With Paparazzi, Says She Will Not Edit Herself

Mumbai: Kajol was recently showing off her extreme anger towards paparazzi especially during the time of Durga Puja. The actress who is all set for her next release Do Patti on OTT was asked about her anger towards the paparazzi. Kajol who is the no filter actress mentioned that she will not edit herself and will continue behaving the same way when she too has bad days.

Kajol in her interview was asked about her s called rude behaviour and the trolling for the same, to which she said," I do get angry, I have bad days and good days—that’s me. I think that I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea of 'she is a celebrity and she should not lose her temper".

Kajol's recent video went viral where she was seen scolding the paparazzi for coming close to the idol, wearing shoes. Kajol was even compared with Jaya Bachchan over her anger issues but she gives a damn and often has valid reason to behave in this way.