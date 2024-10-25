Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811664https://zeenews.india.com/people/kajol-reacts-to-her-rude-behaviour-with-paparazzi-says-she-will-not-edit-herself-2811664.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KAJOL

Kajol Reacts To Her Rude Behaviour With Paparazzi, Says She Will Not Edit Herself

Kajol admits she gets angry at the paparazzi after her viral video of lashing out at the photographers.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kajol Reacts To Her Rude Behaviour With Paparazzi, Says She Will Not Edit Herself

Mumbai: Kajol was recently showing off her extreme anger towards paparazzi especially during the time of Durga Puja. The actress who is all set for her next release Do Patti on OTT was asked about her anger towards the paparazzi. Kajol who is the no filter actress mentioned that she will not edit herself and will continue behaving the same way when she too has bad days.

Kajol in her interview was asked about her s called rude behaviour and the trolling for the same, to which she said," I do get angry, I have bad days and good days—that’s me. I think that I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea of 'she is a celebrity and she should not lose her temper".

Kajol's recent video went viral where she was seen scolding the paparazzi for coming close to the idol, wearing shoes. Kajol was even compared with Jaya Bachchan over her anger issues but she gives a damn and often has valid reason to behave in this way.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK