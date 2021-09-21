Kangana Ranaut attacks Alia Bhatt over controversial bridal ad, says 'stop mocking Hindu rituals'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for not holding back her opinions on any matter, has reacted to the new advertisement featuring Alia Bhatt as a bride. Disagreeing with the 'Kanyadaan' reference in the bridal ad, Kangana lashed out at the 'Raazi' actress along with the brand asking them not to mix religion in order to manipulate ther customers.

Sharing her thoughts in a lengthy post on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumers with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…" She added that women are worshipped in the scriptures and there’s no harm in seeing them as 'precious source of existence'.

In her post, Kangana wrote on the tradition of 'kanyadaan', and the concept of renunciation. She also asked people to stop mocking Hindu rituals. "We often see a martyr’s father on television, when they lose a son on the border, they roar ‘Don’t worry, I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga. Kanyadan ho ya putradan, the way society looks at the concept of renunciation shows its core value system…"

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's latest bridal ad has sparked a controversy online. In the ad, Alia, the bride, while sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, mentions each member of her family, including grandmother, father and mother, and how much they love her. However, she objects against the practice of 'kanyadaan' at weddings. She asks why she was always treated as the 'other' and a temporary part of their family.

"Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan," Alia asks. However, she gets pleasantly surprised when her in-laws give their son away as well, during the rituals. Everyone, while being surprised with the approach, smiles and the wedding rituals continues.

The ad has left netizens divided on the idea and sparked a debate over modern views on the age-old Hindu wedding tradition.

Kangana has previously too attacked Alia Bhatt on several occasions and call her a part of the 'nepo-gang'. Apart from being at loggerheads with Alia, Kangana is also facing legal battles with Javed Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan.

The four-time national award winner was recently seen in 'Thalaivii' and has been riding high on the success of the film.