Kangana Ranaut inaugurates her new film studio in Mumbai, performs puja with family

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is living a dream she saw 10 years ago, as claimed by sister Rangoli Chandel, after she inaugurated her new film studio on Wednesday. The actress performed a small puja, along with her family at the studio located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area. The studio has been named Manikarnika Films, where Kangana will work as a producer and a director.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Rangoli said that a person named Aksht, an alumnus of New York Film Academy, will look after legal and finance departments of Manikarnika Films.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika Films. Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments. He has studied film production in New York Film Academy," she wrote.

For the ceremony, Kangana opted for a peach Indian outfit, which she paired with golden earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Take a look at the pictures from the puja here:

Rangoli also tweeted a picture of how the studio looks like from outside and said, "This is Kangana's studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai. She saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest."

Meanwhile, Rangoli, who mostly tweets on behalf on Kangana on issues pertaining to the actress and also manages her, said that whatever the actress has achieved is through her hardwork and she has "slapped movie mafia on their faces" but still has "maximum property."

"Kangana hs never ever let anyone tell her what to do she never danced in weddings or awards never she did chindi brands also she slaps movie mafia on their faces everyday still she acquired maximum properties any actress ever did this is Tevar (pls dont count their husbands properties)," Rangoli tweeted.

On the work front, Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her film 'Panga'. She also has 'Thalaivi', a biopic on late politician Jayalalitha, in her kitty.