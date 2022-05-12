New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut says that rumours about her being combative and a fight picker has created a negative perception about her. She jokes that due to this reason she is unable to get married. Actor Arjun Rampal, who was also part of that interview, comes to her defence and listed out the good qualities of Kangana and said ‘she is actually a very normal person’. Both Kangana and Arjun are currently promoting their upcoming spy-thriller ‘Dhaakad’, which is helmed by Kangana. She plays the main role of Agent Agni in the film.

In an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Kangana was asked by him if she is just as ‘dhaakad’ (fearless/strong) in real life as her character. Claiming that she is different from her character in real life,the actress laughed and said, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

When Sidharth asked if her perception as a tough person is becoming an obstacle for her in finding a partner, Kangana half-jokingly replied, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.”

Kangana Ranaut is famous for making controversial statements. The actress has called filmmaker Karan Johar a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. She has also often slammed actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The former for being a product of nepotism and the latter for not speaking up on political issues. The actress has also coined terms like ‘Bollywood mafia’ to refer to a coterie of powerful people in Bollywood.

Arjun Rampal, who was also part of the interaction was asked to list Kangana’s good qualities to quash rumours about her, to which he praised the ‘Queen’ actress and said, “All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person.”

‘Dhaakad’ is directed by Razneesh Ghai and will be released on May 20. The movie is being touted as the first female led Indian spy-thriller.