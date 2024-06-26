Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Break-Up After 3 Years Of Relationship? TejRan Fans React

Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are no longer in a relationship as reportedly the couple parted ways a month back and have kept the separation private. Both Tejasswi and Karan met each other in Bigg Boss 16 house and even after coming out of the show, they continued to be in love with each other. They often painted the town red with their latest appearances. However, this separation news of Karan and Tejasswi is indeed the most heartbreaking news for TejRan fans.

Karan and Tejasswi never shied away from talking about their relationship in public, in fact, the couple often heaped praise on each other. Taking to Instagram Tejasswi had last year wished Karan on his birthday and called him her favourite human, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never-ending news marathon nights, to an infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love.” Replying to the post, Karan Kundrra said, “My little chua…You know me better than I know myself... you know exactly what makes me happy…Thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget...The angel to my Diablo.”

The fans were only waiting for the couple to get married and they indeed weren't prepared for the bad news. The reason behind their break is best known to them, the reports claim Karan and Tejasswi decided to part ways and they have been single for a month now.

However, till now both Karan and Tejasswi haven't made any official announcement about their separation and fans are only hoping it's a rumour. While TejRan fans are in disbelief and they are only sure that the couple will come out stronger. One fan reacting the report said, “This is untrue”. Another fan cried and said, “This is heartbreaking”.



Will Karan and Tejasswi come out and speak about the rumours of their breakup? As the owe to fans for sure.