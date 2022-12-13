Kareena Kapoor does yoga in HOT neon pink racerback bustier and leggings, gets yoga-bombed by son Jeh Ali Khan in adorable video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a fitness freak, who follows her daily workout routine religiously. She recently dropped a video of hers practising yoga at the terrace of her balcony wearing a hot neon pink racerback sports bra and leggings but that's not what is the highlight - it's her little one Jeh Ali Khan, who hogged attention.

In the now-viral video, Kareena's younger son Jeh Ali Khan yoga-bombed her video as she was practising the variation of Ashwa Sanchalanasana or Equestrian Pose asana while adorable Jeh sits by her side and tries to follow mama bear. The video was shared by her trainer and expert Anshuka.

Meanwhile, the fam-jam got together for legendary actress and Bebo's mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer. Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Jeh Ali Khan along with their mommies Kareena and Soha Ali Khan were seen enoying the puppetry show. Also helping their grandmother cut her birthday cake. Sharing the images, Kareena wrote, “Dessert in the desert…Badi Amma. Tim Tim. Inni. Caption - Soha Ali Khan. Jaisalmer 2022.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.