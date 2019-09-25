close

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan casts a mystic spell in an off-shoulder gown—Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in Mumbai wearing a pastel pink off-shoulder gown. A snake choker and huge balloon sleeves further added drama to the outfit.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is hailed as the 'Style Queen' of the industry and her charm refuses to fade away. She is not on any social media account 'officially' but that does not stop her pictures and videos from going viral every now and then. Bebo's huge army of fans is always eager to know more about their favourite actress.

She was recently snapped at the sets of a show shoot in Mumbai and seems to cast a mystic spell in a pastel pink off-shoulder gown. A snake choker and huge balloon sleeves further add drama to the outfit.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena is usually 'the belle of the ball' and has the looks to die for! Her sparkling eyes, pouty lips and voguish aura make the actress a favourite of millions.

She recently celebrated her birthday at the ancestral Pataudi palace along with loved ones. Bebo's celebrations began at midnight, with laughter, candles, cake and a kiss from hubby Saif Ali Khan!

On the work front, she has interesting projects like 'Angrezi Medium', 'Good Newwz' and 'Takht' up her sleeve.

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor
