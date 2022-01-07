हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's WhatsApp chat is proof that Rhea Kapoor is the friend we all need, see pic!

Later, Rhea Kapoor shared Kareena Kapoor's post on her Instagram as well, giving it a witty twist.

Kareena Kapoor&#039;s WhatsApp chat is proof that Rhea Kapoor is the friend we all need, see pic!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a social media butterfly and doesn't miss a chance to share the big or small happenings in her life. Similarly, on Friday, when Bebo was offered hot fudge with vanilla ice cream by her friend and stylist Rhea Kapoor, she shared the moment on Instagram.

Kareena took to social media to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between her and Rhea. 

In the picture, Rhea first asked Kareena, "Should I send you hot chocolate, whipped cream?", to this, the latter replied, "No no I don't like." Rhea, then asked Bebo if she wanted 'hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream?".

Kareena said, "Ya that's the best," to which Rhea said, "You were guffing with it. Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge. Order vanilla ice cream."

Check out their conversation:

kareena

In December, both Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had contracted COVID-19. 

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor had collaborated with Rhea Kapoor for ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Rhea was one of the producers of the film which depicted the friendship of four childhood girlfriends navigating adult life.

 

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania played the lead. It was also Kareena’s first movie after giving birth to her firstborn Taimur Ali Khan.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan.

