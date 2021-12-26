हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor Karan Boolani lock-lips to celebrate Christmas; Music, vodka, cheese boards part of celebration: PICS

Rhea Kapoor shares mushy photos with Karan Boolani from their first Christmas after getting married on Instagram.

Rhea Kapoor Karan Boolani lock-lips to celebrate Christmas; Music, vodka, cheese boards part of celebration: PICS
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town people enjoy epic parties and Christmas 2021 is no different. Stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor celebrated her first Christmas after getting married to long time beau Karan Boolani in style. Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter attended a friend's Christmas bash where there was a live music concert, scrumptious food, vodka, and more. Rhea shared her Christmas photos on Instagram. She however put up a disclaimer that everyone was tested for COVID before attending the party.

In one of the photos, Rhea can be seen locking lips with Karan with her doggo in her lap and another sitting near Karan. In another photo, Rhea can be seen enjoying Vodka with olives and in a video shared by her, she is listening to a live music concert on the song ‘Tareefan’ from her film ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Keeping the Christmas theme in mind, Sonam Kapoor’s younger sister wore a bright red dress. 

"This Christmas was the first time I saw @lisamishramusic perform Tareefan live after we first made it. For that and my other Christmas Miracles I am grateful. And for @samyuktanair throwing us a safe, every-one-tested-and-well-fed Xmas dinner. Happy holidays," read Rhea's post.

Earlier, Rhea Kapoor had thrown a pre-Christmas party at her home that was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora among others.

Rhea tied the knot with Karan on August 14. The wedding ceremonies took place at her father Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. Her sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were part of the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The stylist opted for a white chanderi saree with a pearl veil for her D-Day.

