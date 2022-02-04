Karishma Tanna, beau Varun Bangera share a passionate kiss at Haldi ceremony, twin in dreamy pastels - Watch

New Delhi: After Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's big fat Indian wedding, it is time now for yet another telly beauty to walk down the aisle. Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna is all set to marry beau Varun Bangera and their wedding festivity kicked off on February 4, 2022.

Karishma Tanna surprised her fans with pictures and a video of her Haldi ceremony. Looking absolutely ethereal, the leggy lass matched her outfit with that of Varun. Dreamy pastels and flower jewellery completed her Haldi look. Also, the adorable duo shared a passionate kiss while enjoying their big day.

Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their relationship hush-hush until this year. It was only in November 2021 that reports of Karishma and Varun getting engaged surfaced, after a friend of the actress shared an Instagram story with the duo together and that sparked her engagement rumour. The actress also put up a gram story of 'Congratulations'.

Naagin actress Karishma Tanna was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and dated co-contestant Upen Patel at that time.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

Congratulations to the duo!