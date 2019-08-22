Karisma Kapoor looks alluring in a backless blouse and shimmering black saree—Photos

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has defied age much like her BFF Malaika Arora. The gorgeous beauty recently was the front row guest at ace designer and friend Manish Malhotra's Lakmé Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 show in Mumbai.

And guess what? Karisma looked breathtaking. She decided to make for a stunning appearance at the fashion show and we say, she succeeded. The actress wore a shimmering black sequined black saree by Manish Malhotra (MM) with a trendy backless halter blouse.

She shared her look on Instagram:

The actress in her caption wrote: “Black is my happy colour

In @manishmalhotra05 @mmalhotraworld

Assisted by @ @chandniprakash

Makeup: @makeupandhairbystacy

Hair: daksh_hairguru

Photography @kadamajay”

She indeed is looking nothing less than a mirror-cracking material with perfect makeup and hairdo.

She was accompanied by buddy Amrita Arora, who too looked ravishing in a shimmering dress.

MM showcased his latest festive collection titled 'Maahrumysha' at the show and Katrina Kaif was the showstopper at the event.