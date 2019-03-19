हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor-Randhir Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu shares pic-See inside

Check out the picture 

Karisma Kapoor-Randhir Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu shares pic-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor along with her father Randhir Kapoor paid a visit to ailing Rishi Kapoor, who is battling an undisclosed illness in New York. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "The bestest brothers ever their conversation is only food though  #family #bond #forever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

As per sources, Randhir intends to spend some quality time with his brother and sister, Ritu Nanda, who is also getting treated in the same city.

A few days ago, Neetu hinted that they would be returning to Mumbai soon.

The actress posted a picture of herself with Rishi, Ritu Nanda and Rima and niece Nitasha Nanda on Instagram and wrote, "One of the Quintet leaves !! Will miss you @rimosky will soon be on the same flight back." 

Neetu has been keeping her fans updated about Rishi's health. Although they have not spoken about Rishi's illness, in one of her posts Neetu had hinted that he is suffering from cancer.

Apart from Rishi's siblings, some Bollywood A-listers like Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt among others have also visited Rishi in New York.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorKarisma KapoorNeetu KapoorRandhir Kapoor
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's pictures from a reality show set go viral-See inside

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Sunderbani sector near LoC