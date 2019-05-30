Karisma Kapoor-Salman Khan's throwback pic will remind you of 'Biwi No.1'

New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's on-screen pairing was a blockbuster hit in the 90s. The duo featured in several films together which turned out to be a crowd puller. Filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Biwi No.1' was one such entertainer.

The film released in the way back in 1999 and was a huge hit. Karisma, who is now an avid social media user took to her Instagram handle and shared a major throwback picture with Salman from her 'Biwi No. 1' days.

Her caption read: “20 years of Biwi no 1 during the song “Hai Hai Mirch Uff Uff Mirchi” sharing a joke (and some secrets)with @beingsalmankhan

Memories forever @david.dhawan @bhagnani_vashu @poojafilm.”

The comedy-drama also starred Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal parts. The chartbuster music was composed by Anu Malik.

On the work front, Salman is now gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Bharat' starring Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.

The movie is hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.