Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's love for sari started after 'Biwi No.1'

Karisma Kapoor&#039;s love for sari started after &#039;Biwi No.1&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: On National Handloom Day on Wednesday, actress Karisma Kapoor expressed her love for saris, saying it started after she worked in the film 'Biwi No.1'.

"My love for the saree and Indian handloom started with this film... any guesses?," Karisma posted on Instagram along with a still of the 1999 film 'Biwi No.1', in which she can be seen wearing a red sari.

As the 45-year-old did not mention the name of the film and asked her followers to guess, fans flooded her comment section with the right answer.

Directed by David Dhawan, 'Biwi No. 1' also starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Sushmita Sen in pivotal roles, and was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1999.

Karisma KapoorBollywoodKareena KapoorSalman KhanAnil KapoorTabu
