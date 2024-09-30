Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan Celebrated The Spirit Of Olympism Says, 'With The Real Champions'

Kartik Aaryan honors India's Olympians and Paralympians, celebrating their spirit at a grand event, while reflecting on his role in 'Chandu Champion'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan Celebrated The Spirit Of Olympism Says, 'With The Real Champions' Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kartik Aaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has made waves with the release of 'Chandu Champion,’ where he portrayed real-life hero Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. His powerful performance won the hearts of audiences and critics alike, serving as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India’s Paralympic athletes. 

Since the release, Kartik has continued to honor and celebrate these inspiring champions. Recently, he joined a special event hosted by Nita Ambani, bringing together 140 Olympians and Paralympians under one roof for the first time. This unified celebration of Olympism took place on Sunday, September 29th, marking a momentous occasion for Indian sports. 

Kartik shared his excitement on social media, posting a video with Paralympic champions Navdeep Singh and Preethi Pal, where they enthusiastically cheered the famous line from 'Chandu Champion': "Chandu nahi Champion hai mai!" Kartik captioned the post with a heartfelt message:   

"Kisi ko kabhi kam mat samajhna Chandu Nahi Champion hai With the Real champions."  

 

 

In addition to 'Chandu Champion,’ Kartik Aaryan is set to star in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ which is slated for a Diwali release, followed by Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical love story. Fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming roles as he continues to deliver stellar performances on the big screen. 

