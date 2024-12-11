Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About The Impact Of Chandu Champion: 'Gave me Confidence And Validation...'

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has undoubtedly ruled 2024, solidifying his status as one of Bollywood's youngest and most successful stars. With commercial hits and critical acclaim, he has become a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

From the record-breaking success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to his stellar performance in 'Chandu Champion', Kartik had an extraordinary year. It's no surprise that a leading pop-culture magazine crowned him the 'Leading Man of the Year.'

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ setting box office records and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Kartik Aaryan proved that he has the charisma and box office draw to lead a major franchise.

The film’s success catapulted him into the coveted 200 crore club, making him the youngest actor to reach this milestone—a feat that solidified his status as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today.

However, it’s his role in 'Chandu Champion' that truly showcased the depth of his talent. The film presented a physically and mentally demanding challenge for Kartik, one that required a transformation both in terms of his physique and his approach to the character. To embody the role authentically, Kartik underwent a shocking transformation, pushing himself beyond his limits.

His dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed. 'Chandu Champion' became the perfect platform for him to prove his mettle as an actor, with both critics and audiences praising his impactful performance.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Kartik reflected on the significance of 'Chandu Champion', saying, “That film gave me so much validation, so much confidence as an actor. I needed that.... Which is why I tend to involve myself in departments outside my own—whether a film is being written correctly, is being shot well, how the edit is coming along.”

As 2024 draws to a close, Kartik Aaryan's title as Leading Man of the Year is a fitting recognition of his talent, dedication, and the massive impact he has made in the industry this year.