Kartik Aaryan says 'these tough times reinstate my faith in humanity', shares pic from Golden Temple!

Posting a picture of himself at the Golden Temple, Kartik Aaryan expressed his thoughts amid COVID crisis.

New Delhi: With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the nation adversely, social media has risen to help each other in the testing times. Overwhelmed by the heartwarming actions of humanity around, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a hopeful message.

Posting a picture of himself at the Golden Temple, Kartik Aaryan said, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow"

Having recovered from COVID-19 himself, Kartik Aaryan has been actively creating awareness to wear masks and maintain social distancing using his social media.

Through the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has been constantly striving to spread information about the virus and create awareness. The actor even started his talk show 'Koki Poochega' last year to interact with COVID warriors.

Many celebrities from different sectors have been uniting to generate leads for medical necessities, raise funds as well as help the needy on the ground exhibiting compassion for one another.

 

