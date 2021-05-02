हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's witty demo of how corona slides into 'unmasked faces'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a humourous post to urge his fans to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Instagram: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan gave Jurassic level imagination to trademark wit on Sunday to demonstrate how coronavirus enters the body if you don't wear a mask.

In an Instagram picture Kartik posted, he is at an amusement park next to a dinosaur figure, pretending to slide his head into the animal's wide-open jaws.

"Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…," he wrote as the caption.

 

The actor has time and again used humour in captions to spread awareness related to COVID-19.

Speaking on the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film 'Dhamaka' which would be released on OTT.

Kartik was recently in the news following his controversial exit from Karan Johar's production 'Dostana 2'.

