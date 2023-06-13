Kiara Advani Clocks 9 Years In Industry, Pens Down Handwritten Letter

New Delhi: Marking the nine years of her debut film 'Fugly', Kiara Advani has completed nine successful years in the Indian Entertainment industry. Over the course of her career, Kiara has not only established her versatility with varied and impactful roles but also rose to superstardom with every step, emerging amongst the top actors of the industry in a commendable amount of time.

In the past few years, Kiara interacted with her fans to celebrate the special day and engaged in an one-on-one conversation virtually. In a mere time period of nine years, Kiara Advani has delivered around 15 films, ranging across languages and platforms. The actor has also ventured into web shows with special appearance and has been a part of chartbuster music videos.

Denoting her superstardom, Kiara Advani is also amongst the most chased celebrity by brands, with a total of 25 brands to her credit. Currently touted amongst the most in-demand star by the filmmakers and actors, Kiara Advani is also the nation’s favourite with a huge fan-following.

Delivering impactful and memorable roles with remarkable performances, Kiara Advani turns synonymous with her characters. From Preeti, Dimple to now the upcoming Katha, Kiara Advani has time and again proven to be the Queen of romance, in addition to being the ideal woman.

Creating ripples with her on screen as well as off screen moves, Kiara has scaled an inspirational journey in the past nine years. From earning titles like 'Dreamgirl', 'Golden girl of Bollywood', to now being pronounced as the 'Queen of Romance', Kiara is also hailed to have a Midas touch, analysing the streak of success recorded for her films.

From delivering the biggest hit on an OTT platform with 'Shershaah' to ending the dry spell on Bollywood with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara has been setting new records at every step. On an upward graph, Kiara Advani is unstoppable! Currently gearing for the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', the talented actor will also be seen in S Shankar’s 'Gamechanger' with Ram Charan.