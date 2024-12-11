New Delhi: Kiara Advani made headlines with her latest photoshoot for 'Harper's Bazaar India' December cover. The actress turned heads with her recent Instagram post, where she stunned in an all-black ensemble. Fans were quick to point out her striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone. As soon as she shared the post, it went viral across social media platforms, leaving fans gaga over her look.

Have A Look At The Post:

Decoding Kiara Advani's Cover Shoot Look

Kiara Advani stuns in a shearling coat from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 collection, styled with an embroidered bralette and high-waisted bikini bottoms. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. rings, a choker necklace, and layered neck chains. The coat boasts full-length sleeves, an open front, a hoodie and a voluminous silhouette.

Netizens Reaction On Kiara's Latest Cover Shoot

Soon after the post went viral, fans engaged in a debate: 'Is Kiara Deepika's doppelganger?' One user wrote, ''Slight looking like deeps'' Another user wrote, Kiara Or Deepika? , One user also commented,'''At First I Thought Deepika Hai'', Another user commented, ''Looks Like Deepika Padukone'', One user said she looks like Madhuri Dixit, ''She is lowkey giving madhuri dixit or is it just me?''.

Moreover On Work Front, Kiara Advani's exciting lineup includes War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, and Game Changer with Ram Charan.