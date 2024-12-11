Kiara Advani's New Magazine Cover Sparks Debate As Fans Say, 'Looks Like Deepika Padukone!'
Actress Kiara Advani's latest photoshoot has set the internet abuzz, with fans noting her striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Kiara Advani made headlines with her latest photoshoot for 'Harper's Bazaar India' December cover. The actress turned heads with her recent Instagram post, where she stunned in an all-black ensemble. Fans were quick to point out her striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone. As soon as she shared the post, it went viral across social media platforms, leaving fans gaga over her look.
Have A Look At The Post:
Decoding Kiara Advani's Cover Shoot Look
Kiara Advani stuns in a shearling coat from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 collection, styled with an embroidered bralette and high-waisted bikini bottoms. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. rings, a choker necklace, and layered neck chains. The coat boasts full-length sleeves, an open front, a hoodie and a voluminous silhouette.
Netizens Reaction On Kiara's Latest Cover Shoot
Soon after the post went viral, fans engaged in a debate: 'Is Kiara Deepika's doppelganger?' One user wrote, ''Slight looking like deeps'' Another user wrote, Kiara Or Deepika? , One user also commented,'''At First I Thought Deepika Hai'', Another user commented, ''Looks Like Deepika Padukone'', One user said she looks like Madhuri Dixit, ''She is lowkey giving madhuri dixit or is it just me?''.
Moreover On Work Front, Kiara Advani's exciting lineup includes War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, and Game Changer with Ram Charan.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv