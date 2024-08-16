Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Suhana Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Strongly Condemn The Act; 'We Deserve Better'

Mumbai: India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, but are we free? The women in India are still struggling for their freedom and wonder if everything will change. The Kolkata rape case was another eye-opener for the society that women are not even safe at the workplace. The 31-year-old doctor was brutally raped after she was taking a little rest from her 36 long hours shift. This rape incident has shook the nation, but it is anything to change. There have been a lot of Bollywood celebrities who have come out and strongly demanded the reinforcement in-laws over this heinous crime and set an example to the rapists that women aren't objects.

Hrithik Roshan demanded an evolved society where men and women should be equally treated.

Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2024

The actor wrote,"Yes, we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That’s what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night."

Malaika Arora shamed the act with a hard-hitting message over the Independence celebration.

Suhana Khan mentioned we deserve better. Suhana shared Navya Nanda's post that read, "We deserve better. We will continue to fight for better. Because nothing and no one should ever be able to override the agency and dignity of women".

Priyanka Chopra wants everyone to speak up. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the post that read, "Who will speak for her if you dont?"

Alia Bhatt said it's another day of realisation that women are NOT safe.

Each day as the days pass, the fight for safety over women has been concerning and alarming. Will we see the change?