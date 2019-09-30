close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar's sister unveils her book on melody queen

Singer Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar, sister of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, released her Hindi book, "Didi Aur Main", on the first day of Navaratri on Sunday. The narrative traces the memories and love between the two sisters, and one finds rare moments and anecdotes weaved into the storyline.

Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s sister unveils her book on melody queen

Mumbai: Singer Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar, sister of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, released her Hindi book, "Didi Aur Main", on the first day of Navaratri on Sunday. The narrative traces the memories and love between the two sisters, and one finds rare moments and anecdotes weaved into the storyline.

The book was unveiled a day after Lata turned 90.

Lata released the Hindi translation of the memoir penned by her sister Meena.

"The book ('Didi aur Main') is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bitter-sweet memories of the Mangeshkar family," Meena had said.

Amitabh Bachchan has written the foreword for the book.

The Hindi translation is done by senior journalist Ambarish Mishra.

Tags:
Lata Mangeshkardidi aur mainMeena Mangeshkar Khadikar
Next
Story

Sonal Chauhan: It's a good time for actors

Must Watch

PT4M45S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day