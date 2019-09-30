Lata Mangeshkar's sister unveils her book on melody queen

Mumbai: Singer Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar, sister of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, released her Hindi book, "Didi Aur Main", on the first day of Navaratri on Sunday. The narrative traces the memories and love between the two sisters, and one finds rare moments and anecdotes weaved into the storyline.

The book was unveiled a day after Lata turned 90.

Lata released the Hindi translation of the memoir penned by her sister Meena.

"The book ('Didi aur Main') is my gift to Didi on her 90th birthday. I have tried my best to coalesce into this book the bitter-sweet memories of the Mangeshkar family," Meena had said.

Amitabh Bachchan has written the foreword for the book.

The Hindi translation is done by senior journalist Ambarish Mishra.