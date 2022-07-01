MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a global superstar who has fandom worldwide. The 56-year-old is one of the most loved entertainers. 'King Khan', as he is lovingly called by his fans, he has entertained everyone for thirty years. Recently, a picture of Shah Rukh from the sets of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' surfaced online. In the viral image, Shah Rukh is seen sporting a white shirt. He looks uber cool in a bun and sunnies. Needless to say, the picture is hot enough to create waves on the internet.

Several photos of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of 'Pathaan' have time and again leaked on social media and gone insanely viral. And just like the previous ones, this one too is too handle to handle. Shah Rukh is seen flaunting his chiselled physique in an unbuttoned white shirt which he teamed with white bottom and accessorised his look with golden chains. This BTS photo from 'Pathaan' sets is definitely going to give his female fans a few sleepless nights.

Reacting to Shah Rukh's look, a social media user commented, "Oh my God. Can't take my eyes off him."

"SRK is the best," another one wrote.

"SRK is back and how," a netizen commented.

Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen after 4 years





It is to be noted that Shah Rukh will be breaking his four-year hiatus from films with his first project of 2023 - 'Pathaan'. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial 'Zero', alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood megastar has three back-to-back releases, all lined up for 2023, and he has been busy shooting for them.

He will be seen in 'Jawan' directed by Atlee Kumar along with newly- wedded Nayanthara. SRK will also be seen in YRF's 'Pathaan' also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Rajkumar Hirani's immigration drama 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.

Buzz is strong that he will also be seen in a special appearance in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to team up again in 'Tiger 3'





On June 25, 2022, Shah Rukh completed 30 years in the film industry. Marking the special occasion, he did an Instagram live session, in which he revealed several details about his upcoming films. He hinted that Salman Khan might be a part of a song in 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others. "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him," Shah Rukh Khan said when a fan asked him his experience of working with the actor.

He continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from 'Karan Arjun', which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in 'Zero' and did a song with me. Now, in 'Pathaan'. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in 'Tiger 3' also. So, it is great fun working with him."

