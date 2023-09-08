Leaked Videos: Elvish Yadav, Urvashi Rautela Spotted Shooting For Romantic Song On Sets

New Delhi: Popular Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav became a household name ever since he participated in Salman Khan reality show. The Gurugram-based content creator entered the popular reality show as a wild card contestant and ended up giving a tough competition to everyone in the house. Post his victory on the show, Elvish has been basking in several meaty projects coming his way.

While there have been speculations about his upcoming projects, Elvish recently teamed up with Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela for a song shoot. As per Filmy Beat report, Elvish and Urvashi shot for the song in Rajasthan's Mandawa and the BTS video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for Elvish and Urvashi's song. And now we have an exciting update about the release date of the yet to be titled song. Urvashi and Elvish's song will be releasing next week. As per the website, the makers will release the song on Elvish Yadav's birthday, which falls on September 14.

The way she grabbed his hand ,

If this didn't made u fall in love,What else will make u fall in love then?



So romantic this is



ELVISH RULING HEARTS #urvashi #UrvashiRautela #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #ElvishYadavArmy #SystummArmy #HBD_ElvishYadavpic.twitter.com/UmkyQZtOFj — Elvish Yadav FC ™ (@KaranMalh00) September 7, 2023

Urvashi pyari h__



Irrespective of all things with her Ex,& her PR who gives her very bad advice on what to speak in front of camera and papz..



she is indeed a very grounded girl#UrvashiRautela #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #rishabhpant #HBD_ElvishYadavpic.twitter.com/QUrCGzw4sD — Elvish Yadav FC _ (@KaranMalh00) September 7, 2023

The first look of the song is expected to be dropped soon.

Speculations are also rife that Elvish will collaborate with Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan for a video song. However, there is no official confirmation to the same. When Manisha Rani was quizzed about the same during Instagram live, she responded saying, "Zarur future me hum Elvish Abhishek sabke saath karenge... jab bhi aisa kuch mauka milega zaroor karenge".

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela was recently in the news for reportedly charging Rs 1 crore for a minute of her appearance. A video of the same had gone viral on the internet recently and left netizens in shock.

Urvashi was last seen along with megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's 'Boss Party' song that turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She got massive love from the audience for her film alongside Randeep Hooda, 'Inspector Avinash' with over 8.9 rating. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.