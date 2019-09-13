close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Lopez

Learning pole dancing was difficult: Jennifer Lopez

In fact, her YouTube channel has a video of her learning pole dancing.

Learning pole dancing was difficult: Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says learning pole dancing for her film "Hustlers" was extremely difficult. During her appearance on the show "Late Night With Seth Meyers", Lopez admitted that learning pole dancing was hard, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Pole dancing was honestly one of the hardest things I've ever done. There was a great amount of training," said Lopez, who portrays the role of stripper Ramona Vega in the movie.

"Your skin is what sticks to the pole," she said, adding that she was told to strip to her bra and panties.

In fact, her YouTube channel has a video of her learning pole dancing.

"It's more awkward than I would have liked," she said, adding that she was nervous before filming her first scene on the pole.

By the end of it, the actress says she felt as if she had been pole dancing for years.

"I could understand the thought process, throwing money around, I got into it a little too much," said the former professional back-up dancer.
 

Tags:
Jennifer Lopezpole dancingJLoHustlers
Next
Story

Sushmita Sen bends backwards for boyfriend Rohman Shawl and you can't miss the video—Watch

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Indian Army always ready for action in PoK: Bipin Rawat