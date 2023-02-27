Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Lock Lips At The Airport, Video Goes VIRAL

New Delhi: Bollywood's sweethearts Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are breaking the internet with their recent kissing video. The couple was snapped at the airport locking lips and fans are awestruck. Netizens are waiting for the two to tie the knot soon as both are head over heels in love and cannot get enough of each other.

Recently, the couple was spotted outside the airport and the videos are going viral on social media. In the video, Hrithik looked dashing in an olive green T-shirt, brown cargo pants and a dirty-green jacket. Saba, on the other hand, looked sporty in green tracks and a grey-coloured sports bra. Saba came to drop HR at the airport and the actor kissed his ladylove on the lips. The adorable moment got captured by the cameras and the video has taken over the internet.

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers. They also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together. They are often spotted in the city. Saba is also seen spending quality time with Hrithik's family on different occasions.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

Last month on his birthday, Hrithik interacted with his fans online. During the conversation, he shared details about the film and said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."