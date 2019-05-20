close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

Maharashtra State Commission for Women issues notice to Vivek Oberoi over 'objectionable' tweet

Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to be a couple back in the late 90s and early 2000. 

Maharashtra State Commission for Women issues notice to Vivek Oberoi over &#039;objectionable&#039; tweet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has landed himself in trouble over his recent tweet. Earlier in the day, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme based on him, actor Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

However, the tweet has not gone done well with the netizens including the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman which has issued a notice against the 'objectionable' exit polls tweet.

ANI quoted Vijaya Rahatkar, Chief of Maharashtra State Commission for Women as saying: “Commission has taken cognizance of actor Vivek Oberoi's tweet on exit polls and a notice is being issued to him.”

For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya were rumoured to be a couple back in the late 90s and early 2000. It was around the time when they featured in superhit film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, it didn't last for long.

Thereafter, the buzz was strong that Vivek Oberoi and Ash were a couple. Incidentally, their's was also a short-lived love story, reportedly.

On April 20, 2007, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan and together they are blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

On the work front, Vivek is now gearing up for the release of the much-talked-about PM Narendra Modi biopic. He plays the titular role of the lead character. The film is helmed by 'MC Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar.

 

Tags:
Vivek OberoiSalman KhanAishwarya RaiMemeMaharashtra State Commission for Woman
Next
Story

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman mulling to take action against Vivek Oberoi over objectionable exit polls tweet

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Exclusive conversation with Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan on Lok Sabha elections Exit Poll results