Malaika Arora steps out in ethnic avatar, wears dual-toned kurta in silver and red—See pics

New Delhi: Model turned actress Malaika Arora is a stunner in every sense of the word. She is known for her glamourous appearances and mind-blowing style sense. Recently, she turned heads at the airport as she was spotted donning a dual-toned kurta in silver and red.

Malaika wore fashion designer Payal Khandelwal's creation and looked uber chic in her ethnic avatar. The metallic tinge in the kurta gave it an edgy look. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

She wore huge sunnies, stunning jutties and carried an oversized black handbag.

Isn't she looking simply gorgeous?

Much like in gowns, Malaika looked no less than a diva in this kurta with huge sleeves. Her effortless styling can be inspiring for many youngsters.

She is one of the most stylish and glamourous celebrities in Bollywood.

The stunner is also a major fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre. She, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai.

The actress is also an avid social media user who loves to share her pictures and videos regularly.