Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi raises the temperature in a red bikini-See pic

Mandira is holidaying in the Maldives with her group of friends.

Mandira Bedi raises the temperature in a red bikini-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi is one of the hottest 47-year-old we know. The actress never fails to inspire her young followers to maintain a healthy body. Mandira has time again shared pictures of her perfectly toned body, washboard abs and jawline. Her pictures are proof that age is just a number and it's never too late to achieve a healthy body.

Recently, Mandira shared a picture in a red hot bikini and it is surely going to give the young lot a run for their money.

Sharing her picture from the picturesque backdrop of Maldives, Mandira wrote, "Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me!" 

Mandira is holidaying in the Maldives with her group of friends.

However, the trolls on social media are not very approving of her bold pictures but Mandira knows how to handle them like a pro. "I had enough cases of men judging me for entering their territory but it was largely face to face, so I had a chance to give it back to them," Mandira had once said.

The actress made her television debut with Shanti in 1994 and has starred in many popular projects like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Fame Gurukul etc.

 

 

Mandira BediShantimandira bikiniKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
