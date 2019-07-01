Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina join 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

Mumbai: Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina are all set to add more thrill to Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer".

The film, through which actress Jacqueline Fernandez will make her debut in the digital space, will see Manoj and Mohit furthering the plot point, read a statement.

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife and filmmaker Farah Khan.

"It has been a couple of years since our short film, ‘Kriti', which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. I loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director," Manoj said.

"When Shirish reached out to me with this role in 'Mrs. Serial Killer', I couldn't delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, 'What you see is not necessarily what you get'," he added.

Mohit is excited to showcase a very different character on-screen.

"I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in 'Mrs. Serial Killer', and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him," he said,

Mohit continued: "This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film."