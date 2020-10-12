हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soumitra Chatterjee

Marginal improvement in health condition of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, diagnosed with COVID-19

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata last Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Marginal improvement in health condition of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, diagnosed with COVID-19
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@/soumitrachattopadhyayo

Kolkata: The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in the metropolis, marginally improved on Sunday and he no longer needs oxygen support, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan, he said.

"He is better than what his condition was yesterday, but the actor is still in ITU. Chatterjee is not on oxygen support. He continues to be drowsy and in a confused, restless state, and is in acute confusional stage which is progressive in nature," the official said.

The thespian also had slight fever in the evening, he said.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Tags:
Soumitra ChatterjeeSoumitra Chatterjee coronavirusCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

LIVE: Fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in London, sister Shweta shares posts
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M4S

Zee World Exclusive: Deployment of tanks in Ladakh at altitudes of 17,000 feet