Marginal improvement in health condition of actor Soumitra Chatterjee, diagnosed with COVID-19

Kolkata: The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in the metropolis, marginally improved on Sunday and he no longer needs oxygen support, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan, he said.

"He is better than what his condition was yesterday, but the actor is still in ITU. Chatterjee is not on oxygen support. He continues to be drowsy and in a confused, restless state, and is in acute confusional stage which is progressive in nature," the official said.

The thespian also had slight fever in the evening, he said.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.