topStoriesenglish2588081
NewsLifestylePeople
JONATHAN MAJORS

Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Gets Arrested For Assaulting A Woman In New York

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Gets Arrested For Assaulting A Woman In New York

Washington: Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, the New York Police Department said in a statement. A representative for the `Creed III` actor said to The Hollywood Reporter, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up." The actor was arrested on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the spokesperson. He is no longer in police custody. His relationship with the woman was described only as "domestic." 

Police said they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea where a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," according to the statement, which identified the male as Majors. The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital, police said. 

Majors is one of the more in-demand actors working today. He has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the villain that is central to the studio`s upcoming phase and will lead to him headlining `Avengers: The Kang Dynasty`. He recently appeared as Kang in `Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania` and is rumoured to appear in season two of `Loki`, which is expected to come out later this year.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'