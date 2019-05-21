close

Mel B

Mel B 'doing fine' following hospital stay

Mel B &#039;doing fine&#039; following hospital stay

London: Singer Mel B's vision has been restored after she was temporarily blinded last week, says a source.

According to The Sun, the 43-year-old singer went to a hospital on Friday, complaining of being blinded in her right eye. (Her left was permanently damaged following a laser eye surgery gone wrong in the 1990s.)

After her vision returned, the singer reportedly left the hospital and returned to rehearsals for the upcoming Spice Girls tour.

"She's doing fine now, she's not blind," a source told people.com. 

"This has happened before. She has herpes in her eye, so this can happen. She told the doctor she was blind because she couldn't see but her eye is okay," the source said.

"They gave her some drops and she's good now. It was nothing major."

The source added that rehearsals for the tour, which kicks off on Friday, are going smoothly.

"They just had the friends and family show and it went well, her youngest daughter came out. She's very involved with the tour and she's excited about it. All is going well," the source added.

 

