हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert

Cyrus, who has 46.5 million Twitter followers and has hits like "Wrecking Ball," was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert

ASUNCION: US pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay`s capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.

"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," Cyrus said.

Cyrus, who has 46.5 million Twitter followers and has hits like "Wrecking Ball," was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday night at Silvio Pettirossi airport on the outskirts of Asuncion to perform with other artists at the Asuncionico music festival.

Felix Kanasawa, head of the National Directorate of Civil Aviation of Paraguay, told local media that due to severe weather the plane had landed at Guarani airport, near the town of Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil.

Cyrus flew on to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo several hours later, Kanasawa said.

Event organizers suspended the festival due to the weather alert after the storm unleashed heavy downpours, leaving cars submerged and causing power outages in the capital and areas around the metropolitan area, authorities said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Miley CyrusMiley Cyrus planeMiley Cyrus songsMiley Cyrus lightning
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar can't take his eyes off Shibani Dandekar in new pic, says 'tum hastee raho bas'

Must Watch

PT45M18S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Mar 23, 2022