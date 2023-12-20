Mouni Is Holidaying With Her 'Favourite Girl' Disha, Actresses Set The Internet On Fire In Sizzling Beachwears

New Delhi: B-Town's two stunning ladies - Disha Patani and Mouni Roy decided to spend the Wednesday evening in each other's company. The two are currently on holiday in Phuket and are dropping sneak peeks of their beach vacation. Sizzling hot pictures of the Bollywood BFFs are taking over the internet and fans are going gaga over them.

In one of the pictures shared, Mouni was wearing a chocolate brown mini dress with a bodycon silhouette which accentuated her well-toned body. The strap outfit featured ruffled straps and a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Disha wore a two-piece outfit consisting of a neon pink bralette and a printed bottom. The halter-neck bralette featured tie-knot string details with a bow at the center. The beauty opted for a pastel pink floral bottom to go with it.

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Disha's friendship started on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers US Tour where the two actresses were part of a group including Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. Looks like, they bonded well on the trip. In fact, Mouni even posted their pictures and social media.

Ever since, the two gorgeous girls have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Recently, the two twinned in same pretty pink short dresses on Disha's birthday and the pictures went viral on social media.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Disha Patani has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, Project K and an untitled Tamil film in her kitty.