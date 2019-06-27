Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post will leave you thinking about love, life and friends—Watch

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of the small screen, Mouni Roy graduated from television to movies in 2018. She featured in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' with Akshay Kumar and swooned into the hearts of millions around.

Mouni, today is a famous name who has a massive fan following on social media sites. She enjoys over 8.6 million followers on Instagram and keeps posting interesting stuff too.

In her latest post, Mouni has penned her thoughts which will certainly leave you thinking about love, friends and life in general. Her caption reads: “Move..... Life, I feel most times is difficult & testing and have new challenges for us err’y step of the way. So we all must must take one day at a time , have utmost respect for Your Self, put percent in the work you love to do ; ONLY be with the ones who truely love , respect & tolerate you & love em more passionately. Be kind with ZERO expectations, specially to ones who can do nothing for you & keep walking the path alone (not lonesome) till you find your destinies. Family, Work ,friends & freedom , I absolutely cannot live without, you shouldn’t too. Rest erry’thing else is confetti.”

Well said, girl!

On the professional front, Mouni has 'China Town' with Rajkummar Rao, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.