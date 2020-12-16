हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic drops an awwdorable video of daddy Hardik Pandya cradling baby Agastya - Watch

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. 

Natasa Stankovic drops an awwdorable video of daddy Hardik Pandya cradling baby Agastya - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed baby boy Agastya this year and the new parents can't be happier. The duo loves to post pictures and videos on social media with their little bundle of joy. 

Recently, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shared posts with baby Agastya, leaving fans all excited. Take a look: 

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik Pandyanatasa stankovic babyhardik pandya son
Next
Story

US President Donald Trump should be raped in prison, says actress Debra Messing; gets slammed by netizens

  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Farmers Protest : Supreme Court issued notice to Central Government