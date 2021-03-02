Natasa Stankovic shares photo with her little munchkin Agastya in swimming pool, cricketer Hardik Patel says this

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic are enjoying parenting to the fullest! Ever since they were blessed with baby boy Agastya, the couple has been sharing adorable family pictures, seen gushing over their little one. In fact, Natasa's Instagram account is filled with heart-melting pictures and videos of her son, who happens to be the newest celebrity kid in town.

The happy couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the coronavirus lockdown. In July 2020, they welcomed the baby boy into their family. As their son Agastya turned 7 months old, mom Natasha took to social media and shared a series of pictures to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at her post below:

Agastya is seen enjoying pool time with mom Natasha Stankovic as she joyously embraces him in one of the photos. In another cute picture, Hardik is seen holding baby Agasta wrapped in a blanket while on a plane. Natasha captioned the photo with an adorable post, writing, "Our baby is growing so fast @hardikpandya93 #7months' along with sad and heart emojis. Proud dad Hardik Pandya commented on the post with heart emojis and wrote, 'so blessed'.

Earlier, the Serbian dancer had posted a cool picture with hubby Hardik ahead of his 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. The cricketer is currently part of the India Test squad for the series against England and was recently seen training vigorously in Ahmedabad for his fourth Test.