Cricketer Hardik Pandya surprises fans ahead of 4th Test, shares stylish photo with ladylove Natasa Stankovic

NEW DELHI: All-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic posed for the camera ahead of the leading all-rounder in Team India's fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. The couple often posts loved-up pictures and glimpses of each other, which has often broken the internet.

On Sunday, Natasa took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself and hubby Pandya posing looking no less than an uber-cool couple. Natasa was seen wearing a zebra print crop top and black high-waisted pants, while Hardik donned a denim shirt over a white T-shirt and black pants. The couple looked super stylish in the photos as they struck poses in each picture. Natasa captioned the photo with a star emoji - perfect for the star couple! And we noticed Hardik's comments on her wall. He dropped a red heart-shaped emoji on the photos, which were enough to say a thousand words for him.

Hardik too shared a similar photo with his Insta followers, and titled it, "Casual Sunday." We are totally in love with the stylish shades

Natasa and Hardik had a quarantine wedding in 2020 with close friends and family. Fans were shocked when Hardik broke the news of his engagement through social media in January 2020. The happy couple also has a 7-month-old son named Agastya.

On the work front, Hardik Pandya is currently part of the Indian Test squad for the series against England. Currently, he has been training vigorously in Ahmedabad ahead of his fourth Test.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier in January 2020. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. Natasa is a Serbian model who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.