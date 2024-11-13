Mumbai: Aryan Khan celebrated his 27th birthday on November 12, the superstar son was showered with millions of wishes from his loved ones and fans. But one post that is going viral and grabbing eyeballs is of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda. The star girl dropped an adorable post for Aryan Khan sharing their childhood pictures to now and the fans are going gaga over seeing them together. Aryan Khan has been the lady's man and this post by Navya shows he shares a strong friendship with the girl.

In the picture, Navya is seen holding Aryan through his shoulders and he is in his signature non smiling pose. Navya wrote a simple 'Happy birthday' for the star boy. As Navya dropped the picture, several fan pages shared the post and the fans are showering love on them and mentioning that they indeed look so good together. There were lots of rumours about their relationship, but the star kids have been friends and this latest birthday wish by Navya is proof.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan will be seen making his debut as a director with his most awaited web series Stardom.